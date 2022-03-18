Eagle Ridge Investment Management Increases Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Eagle Ridge Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 82,027 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 838 shares during the period. Walt Disney comprises approximately 1.3% of Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $12,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Syverson Strege & Co lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 384.8% in the 4th quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 160 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DIS traded down $0.72 during trading on Friday, hitting $138.75. The stock had a trading volume of 70 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,169,767. The company has a market capitalization of $252.61 billion, a PE ratio of 83.02, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $144.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.55. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $128.38 and a twelve month high of $196.33.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.20 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 4.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.60, for a total transaction of $1,586,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total value of $29,945.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,436 shares of company stock valued at $5,917,168. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DIS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 19th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Walt Disney from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a $218.00 price target on Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price target on Walt Disney from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.72.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

