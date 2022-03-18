Eagle Ridge Investment Management Has $8.97 Million Stock Position in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX)

Eagle Ridge Investment Management increased its position in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 274,912 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,914 shares during the quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s holdings in Relx were worth $8,965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RELX. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Relx by 111.1% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 216,947 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,261,000 after buying an additional 114,193 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Relx by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,753,031 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $180,104,000 after acquiring an additional 63,461 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in Relx by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 20,237 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC lifted its stake in Relx by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 101,682 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,998,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Relx by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,026,639 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,629,000 after purchasing an additional 52,902 shares in the last quarter. 15.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Relx stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.03. 6,618 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,880,603. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.63. Relx Plc has a one year low of $24.44 and a one year high of $32.71.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a $0.482 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This is a boost from Relx’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.47. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on RELX shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Relx from GBX 2,500 ($32.51) to GBX 2,600 ($33.81) in a report on Monday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Relx in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised Relx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Relx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Relx from GBX 2,750 ($35.76) to GBX 2,730 ($35.50) in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,788.00.

RELX Plc engages in provision of information and analytics solutions for professional and business customers across industries. It operates through the following business segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment is a global information analytics business that helps institutions and professionals advance healthcare, open science, and improve performance for the benefit of humanity.

