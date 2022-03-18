Eagle Ridge Investment Management Has $10.28 Million Position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC)

Eagle Ridge Investment Management raised its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 74,744 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico were worth $10,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 57.4% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,440 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everett Harris & Co. CA acquired a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in the 3rd quarter worth about $305,000. Institutional investors own 12.89% of the company’s stock.

PAC has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Bradesco Corretora cut Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, UBS Group cut Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.00.

Shares of PAC traded down $0.90 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $134.06. The stock had a trading volume of 1,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,841. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12 month low of $98.64 and a 12 month high of $155.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a PE ratio of 23.84, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $139.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.29.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $250.17 million during the quarter. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico had a return on equity of 27.58% and a net margin of 31.77%. Equities analysts anticipate that Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico SAB de CV engages in the operation of a international airports in Mexico and Jamaica. It operates through the following segments: Guadalajara, Tijuana, Puerto Vallarta, Los Cabos, Montego Bay, Hermosillo, Bajío, and Other Airports. The company was founded on May 28, 1998 and is headquartered in Guadalajara, Mexico.

