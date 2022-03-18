Eagle Ridge Investment Management Grows Position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Eagle Ridge Investment Management raised its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,571 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $1,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GSLC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,400,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $980,678,000 after buying an additional 326,162 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 202.4% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 408,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,115,000 after acquiring an additional 273,207 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 74.1% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 607,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,299,000 after purchasing an additional 258,763 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,723,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,386,000 after purchasing an additional 185,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inscription Capital LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at $14,823,000.

GSLC stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $87.01. 200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 569,120. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $87.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.14. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $76.63 and a 52-week high of $95.90.

