Eagle Ridge Investment Management Acquires 794 Shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

Eagle Ridge Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 136,569 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the period. Simpson Manufacturing comprises approximately 2.0% of Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s holdings in Simpson Manufacturing were worth $18,993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 46.7% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 352 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 75.7% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 355 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 146.4% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 372 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing during the third quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Simpson Manufacturing alerts:

SSD stock traded up $1.18 on Friday, reaching $119.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 91,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,673. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.66. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $98.71 and a 12-month high of $141.26. The firm has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of 19.50 and a beta of 1.28.

Simpson Manufacturing ( NYSE:SSD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The construction company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.65. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 24.18% and a net margin of 16.94%. The company had revenue of $418.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 6th. Simpson Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 16.31%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. CJS Securities raised Simpson Manufacturing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com lowered Simpson Manufacturing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Simpson Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Simpson Manufacturing from $120.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Sidoti raised Simpson Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.50.

In other Simpson Manufacturing news, CFO Brian J. Magstadt sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.71, for a total value of $255,420.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James S. Andrasick sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.99, for a total value of $58,995.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,100 shares of company stock valued at $382,215 in the last ninety days. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Simpson Manufacturing Company Profile (Get Rating)

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of building and construction solutions. It offers wood construction products, which include connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, and lateral systems primarily used to strengthen, support, and connect wood applications in residential and commercial construction, as well as do-it-yourself (DIY) projects, concrete construction products such as anchor, repair, and protection, and strengthening products for concrete, brick, and masonry applications in industrial, infrastructure, residential commercial, and DIY projects.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Simpson Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simpson Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.