Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $86.29 Million

Equities research analysts expect Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN – Get Rating) to announce sales of $86.29 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Eagle Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $85.10 million and the highest is $87.40 million. Eagle Bancorp posted sales of $93.24 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 7.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eagle Bancorp will report full year sales of $356.42 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $350.30 million to $359.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $385.20 million, with estimates ranging from $370.90 million to $391.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Eagle Bancorp.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $88.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.31 million. Eagle Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 43.64%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Eagle Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st.

Shares of EGBN stock traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $59.22. 88,631 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 130,856. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.99. Eagle Bancorp has a 12-month low of $50.92 and a 12-month high of $63.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGBN. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $25,436,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 357.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 165,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,638,000 after buying an additional 129,126 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Eagle Bancorp by 5.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,463,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,172,000 after purchasing an additional 80,195 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Eagle Bancorp by 135.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 107,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,021,000 after purchasing an additional 61,674 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Eagle Bancorp by 60.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 158,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,252,000 after purchasing an additional 59,870 shares during the period. 72.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eagle Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The firm offers checking accounts, business savings accounts, online and mobile banking, insurance, and investment advisory services, borrowing, and treasury management. Its customers include sole proprietors, small and medium-sized businesses, partnerships, corporations, non-profit organizations and associations, and investors living and working in and near the bank’s primary service area.

