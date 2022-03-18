E.On (FRA:EOAN) Given a €12.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

E.On (FRA:EOAN – Get Rating) has been given a €12.00 ($13.19) price objective by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.48% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €13.60 ($14.95) price target on shares of E.On in a report on Friday, March 11th. Barclays set a €12.50 ($13.74) price target on shares of E.On in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a €12.50 ($13.74) price target on shares of E.On in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €12.00 ($13.19) target price on shares of E.On in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €15.00 ($16.48) target price on shares of E.On in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €12.29 ($13.50).

Shares of EOAN opened at €10.76 ($11.83) on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €11.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of €11.37. E.On has a 52-week low of €6.70 ($7.36) and a 52-week high of €10.80 ($11.87).

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Turkey, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

