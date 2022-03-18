Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on DYNT. TheStreet lowered Dynatronics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dynatronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dynatronics in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Dynatronics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.13.

DYNT stock opened at $0.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.03 and a beta of -0.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.82. Dynatronics has a one year low of $0.67 and a one year high of $1.79.

Dynatronics ( NASDAQ:DYNT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.05). Dynatronics had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 12.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dynatronics will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Dynatronics by 2.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 719,565 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $863,000 after acquiring an additional 19,500 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dynatronics during the third quarter worth $30,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dynatronics during the third quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dynatronics during the third quarter worth $120,000. 9.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dynatronics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dynatronics Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and market of restorative products for physical therapy, rehabilitation, orthopedics, pain management, and athletic training. It offers its products to physical therapists, chiropractors, athletic trainers, rehabilitation directors, dealers, and post-acute care professionals.

