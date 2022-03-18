Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL) Shares Up 10.7%

Duolingo Inc (NYSE:DUOL – Get Rating) was up 10.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $91.07 and last traded at $90.01. Approximately 26,206 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 447,950 shares. The stock had previously closed at $81.29.

Several research analysts have commented on DUOL shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Duolingo from $137.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Duolingo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Duolingo from $195.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.57.

The company has a current ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 5.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $88.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.70.

Duolingo ( NYSE:DUOL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $73.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.99 million. Duolingo had a negative return on equity of 28.90% and a negative net margin of 23.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 51.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Duolingo Inc will post -2.02 EPS for the current year.

In other Duolingo news, SVP Natalie Glance sold 543 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.01, for a total value of $53,219.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 184,519 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $85.72 per share, for a total transaction of $15,816,968.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 764,960 shares of company stock worth $68,877,981 and have sold 3,236 shares worth $324,784.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DUOL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Duolingo during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Duolingo during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Duolingo during the fourth quarter valued at $135,000. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Duolingo during the fourth quarter valued at $140,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Duolingo during the third quarter valued at $140,000. 34.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Duolingo Company Profile

Duolingo Inc provides mobile language learning platform. Duolingo Inc is based in PITTSBURGH.

