Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:DXF) Short Interest Update

Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:DXF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 356,100 shares, a decline of 19.8% from the February 13th total of 444,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 191,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

DXF stock opened at $0.63 on Friday. Dunxin Financial has a 12-month low of $0.44 and a 12-month high of $2.98.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Dunxin Financial during the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dunxin Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Dunxin Financial during the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dunxin Financial during the second quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dunxin Financial during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

Dunxin Financial Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of loan facilities to micro, small and medium size enterprises, and sole proprietors. It also offers microfinance lending services. The company was founded by Qi Ming Xu and Kang Kai Zeng on June 24, 2010 and is headquartered in Wuhan City, China.

