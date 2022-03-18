DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.
DRDGOLD stock opened at $10.28 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.03, a quick ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. DRDGOLD has a 1 year low of $7.51 and a 1 year high of $13.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.87.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a $0.1328 dividend. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th.
DRDGOLD Company Profile (Get Rating)
DRDGOLD Ltd. engages in the business of retreatment of surface gold. It operates through the following segments: Ergo, FWGR, and Other Reconciling Items. The Ergo segment treats slime dams and sand dumps to the south of Johannesburg’s central business district as well as the East and Central Rand goldfields.
