DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.

DRDGOLD stock opened at $10.28 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.03, a quick ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. DRDGOLD has a 1 year low of $7.51 and a 1 year high of $13.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.87.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a $0.1328 dividend. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Veriti Management LLC lifted its stake in DRDGOLD by 12.8% in the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 11,491 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in DRDGOLD by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 37,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in DRDGOLD by 204.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,159 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,120 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in DRDGOLD by 1,190.6% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,291 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in DRDGOLD by 53.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,331 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 6,708 shares in the last quarter. 11.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DRDGOLD Company Profile

DRDGOLD Ltd. engages in the business of retreatment of surface gold. It operates through the following segments: Ergo, FWGR, and Other Reconciling Items. The Ergo segment treats slime dams and sand dumps to the south of Johannesburg’s central business district as well as the East and Central Rand goldfields.

