DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $410.65 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) will post $410.65 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for DraftKings’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $307.48 million to $452.97 million. DraftKings posted sales of $312.28 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that DraftKings will report full-year sales of $1.99 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.93 billion to $2.10 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.48 billion to $2.78 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover DraftKings.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.02. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 117.53% and a negative return on equity of 75.86%. The business had revenue of $473.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.69) earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DKNG shares. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of DraftKings from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. CBRE Group started coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $46.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, DraftKings currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.54.

In related news, Director Harry Sloan bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.39 per share, for a total transaction of $769,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jason Robins sold 338,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.58, for a total transaction of $5,266,460.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 190,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,608,000 and have sold 1,316,922 shares valued at $25,319,815. 55.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DKNG. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of DraftKings by 666.2% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of DraftKings by 57.1% in the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DKNG traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $18.99. The stock had a trading volume of 24,210,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,646,795. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.18 and its 200-day moving average is $35.51. The company has a market cap of $15.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.02 and a beta of 1.97. DraftKings has a 52 week low of $14.97 and a 52 week high of $74.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

