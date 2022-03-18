DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.16, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. DouYu International had a negative net margin of 5.79% and a negative return on equity of 7.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS.

DouYu International stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,866,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,805,229. The stock has a market cap of $642.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.92 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.83. DouYu International has a 12 month low of $1.24 and a 12 month high of $13.52.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in DouYu International by 50.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,441,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487,014 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in DouYu International by 54.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,417,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,382,000 after purchasing an additional 855,566 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in DouYu International in the fourth quarter worth $4,064,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in DouYu International by 7.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 601,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,112,000 after purchasing an additional 39,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in DouYu International by 90.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 299,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,000 after purchasing an additional 142,314 shares during the last quarter. 19.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DOYU. Bank of America began coverage on shares of DouYu International in a research note on Monday, December 27th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $3.30 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DouYu International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of DouYu International from $3.60 to $2.40 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of DouYu International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $1.20 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.23.

DouYu International Holdings Ltd. develops and operates game-centric live streaming platform in China, both on personal computer and mobile apps. The company was founded by Shaojie Chen and Wenming Zhang on April 3, 2014 and is headquartered in Wuhan, China.

