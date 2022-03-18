DoubleDown Interactive (NASDAQ:DDI) Shares Gap Up to $11.50

DoubleDown Interactive Co Ltd (NASDAQ:DDI – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $11.50, but opened at $11.89. DoubleDown Interactive shares last traded at $11.85, with a volume of 414 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered DoubleDown Interactive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Get DoubleDown Interactive alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 11.69, a current ratio of 13.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.48.

DoubleDown Interactive ( NASDAQ:DDI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $86.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.49 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that DoubleDown Interactive Co Ltd will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DDI. TCW Group Inc. acquired a new position in DoubleDown Interactive during the third quarter worth $1,937,000. B. Riley Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DoubleDown Interactive during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,500,000. Glaxis Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in DoubleDown Interactive in the 3rd quarter valued at about $792,000. Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC bought a new position in DoubleDown Interactive during the third quarter worth about $2,642,000. Finally, Precept Management LLC acquired a new position in DoubleDown Interactive during the third quarter worth approximately $652,000. 10.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DoubleDown Interactive Company Profile (NASDAQ:DDI)

DoubleDown Interactive Co Ltd. is a developer and publisher of digital social casino games. DoubleDown Interactive Co Ltd. is based in SEATTLE.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DoubleDown Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoubleDown Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.