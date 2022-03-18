DoubleDown Interactive (NASDAQ:DDI) Shares Gap Up to $11.50

DoubleDown Interactive Co Ltd (NASDAQ:DDI – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $11.50, but opened at $11.89. DoubleDown Interactive shares last traded at $11.85, with a volume of 414 shares traded.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered DoubleDown Interactive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.
The company has a quick ratio of 11.69, a current ratio of 13.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.48.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DDI. TCW Group Inc. acquired a new position in DoubleDown Interactive during the third quarter worth $1,937,000. B. Riley Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DoubleDown Interactive during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,500,000. Glaxis Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in DoubleDown Interactive in the 3rd quarter valued at about $792,000. Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC bought a new position in DoubleDown Interactive during the third quarter worth about $2,642,000. Finally, Precept Management LLC acquired a new position in DoubleDown Interactive during the third quarter worth approximately $652,000. 10.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
DoubleDown Interactive Company Profile (NASDAQ:DDI)
DoubleDown Interactive Co Ltd. is a developer and publisher of digital social casino games. DoubleDown Interactive Co Ltd. is based in SEATTLE.
