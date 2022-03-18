Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN) CEO Daniel Leib Sells 20,000 Shares

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN – Get Rating) CEO Daniel Leib sold 20,000 shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.28, for a total value of $625,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NYSE DFIN opened at $35.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 2.05. Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.67 and a 1 year high of $52.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.32 and its 200 day moving average is $39.11.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07. The business had revenue of $232.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.03 million. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 43.83% and a net margin of 14.69%. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.07) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 54.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,771,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330,408 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,033,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,739,000 after acquiring an additional 34,077 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc bought a new stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,965,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,492,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 135.4% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 546,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,762,000 after purchasing an additional 314,321 shares in the last quarter. 90.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on DFIN shares. B. Riley cut their target price on Donnelley Financial Solutions from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.33.

About Donnelley Financial Solutions

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of compliance and technology solutions. It operates through the United States and International segments. The United States segment comprises capital markets, investment markets, and language solutions and other. The International segment focuses on working with international investment market clients on capital market offerings and regulatory compliance related activities within the United States.

