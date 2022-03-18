Domino’s Pizza Group (LON:DOM) PT Lowered to GBX 410

Domino’s Pizza Group (LON:DOM – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Barclays from GBX 425 ($5.53) to GBX 410 ($5.33) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on DOM. Liberum Capital raised shares of Domino’s Pizza Group to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a sell rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group in a research note on Thursday, March 10th.

Shares of DOM opened at GBX 376.60 ($4.90) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9,124.00. Domino’s Pizza Group has a 12-month low of GBX 326 ($4.24) and a 12-month high of GBX 473.60 ($6.16). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 386.26 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 394.41. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.69 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.20.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be paid a GBX 6.80 ($0.09) dividend. This is a positive change from Domino’s Pizza Group’s previous dividend of $3.00. This represents a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. Domino’s Pizza Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.87%.

Domino's Pizza Group plc owns, operates, and franchises Domino's Pizza stores. It operates 1,147 stores in the United Kingdom and 54 stores in the Republic of Ireland. The company was formerly known as Domino's Pizza UK & IRL plc and changed its name to Domino's Pizza Group plc in May 2012.

