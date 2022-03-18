Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.600-$8.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.600. The company issued revenue guidance of $27.22 billion-$27.85 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $28.04 billion.Dollar Tree also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $1.950-$2.100 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of Dollar Tree from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the company from $157.00 to $181.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Dollar Tree from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the company from $155.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $151.80.

NASDAQ:DLTR traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $155.68. The stock had a trading volume of 47,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,994,703. The business’s 50 day moving average is $138.07 and its 200 day moving average is $122.81. Dollar Tree has a fifty-two week low of $84.26 and a fifty-two week high of $155.29. The stock has a market cap of $35.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.75, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.22. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 5.05%. The firm had revenue of $7.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Dollar Tree will post 7.91 EPS for the current year.

In other Dollar Tree news, insider David A. Jacobs sold 3,395 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total transaction of $485,485.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 62,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,270,000 after acquiring an additional 8,827 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $857,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $730,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 7,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. 92.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

