Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Given New $255.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $220.00 to $255.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on DG. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a buy rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Dollar General from $251.00 to $230.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Dollar General from $272.00 to $263.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Dollar General in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a hold rating and a $228.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Dollar General from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price target for the company from $250.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $241.72.

NYSE DG opened at $221.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $51.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $207.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $216.60. Dollar General has a twelve month low of $173.50 and a twelve month high of $240.14.

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.57. Dollar General had a return on equity of 38.74% and a net margin of 7.19%. The firm had revenue of $8.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Dollar General will post 10.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is a boost from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 4th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.45%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Dollar General by 335.7% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Dollar General during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar General during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar General during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. 90.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

