DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Shares Gap Up on Insider Buying Activity

DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Friday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $87.26, but opened at $89.02. DocuSign shares last traded at $89.51, with a volume of 1,986 shares.
Specifically, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 37,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.48, for a total value of $5,607,198.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Daniel D. Springer purchased 66,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $74.76 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,098.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 62,764 shares of company stock valued at $8,891,699. 3.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DOCU shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut DocuSign from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on DocuSign from $121.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird cut DocuSign from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on DocuSign from $180.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DocuSign presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.33.
DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 3.32% and a negative return on equity of 12.97%. The business had revenue of $580.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $561.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Souders Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in DocuSign by 1.1% during the third quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 3,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in DocuSign by 15.2% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in DocuSign by 4.2% during the third quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its stake in DocuSign by 5.1% in the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optimal Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in DocuSign by 0.3% in the third quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,734,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.09% of the company’s stock.
About DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU)
DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions including identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on DocuSign (DOCU)
- The Institutions Are Buying The Dip In FedEx
- James River Group Stock is Worth Taking a Closer Look
- 2 Intriguing Stock Splits to Buy Now
- Consensus Is These 3 Stocks Are Strong Buys
- 3 Buy The Dip Opportunities From China
Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.