Dock Trading 4.8% Higher Over Last Week (DOCK)

Dock (DOCK) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 18th. Dock has a total market capitalization of $25.93 million and approximately $5.29 million worth of Dock was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Dock has traded up 4.8% against the US dollar. One Dock coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0347 or 0.00000083 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Solana (SOL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.57 or 0.00214658 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003567 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002396 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.93 or 0.00035789 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dock Profile

Dock is a Proof of Authority coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on January 17th, 2018. Dock’s total supply is 869,619,709 coins and its circulating supply is 747,675,505 coins. The Reddit community for Dock is /r/dockio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dock’s official Twitter account is @dock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dock is dock.io . The official message board for Dock is blog.dock.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Dock.io is an Ethereum-based data exchange. DOCK is an ERC20 utility token that powers the Dock.io ecosystem. Dock is open and permissionless across their technology, network and governance. By enabling any organization or developer to issue via Dock, they aim to work together across markets and industries. The Dock utility token (DOCK) plays a key role in aligning incentives across all of the Dock network’s participants including issuers, validators, token holders, and the Dock Association, and ensures collaboration and growth. “

Dock Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dock directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dock should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dock using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

