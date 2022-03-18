DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $9.25 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 7.18% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “DocGo Inc. is a provider of last-mile telehealth and integrated medical mobility services. DocGo Inc., formerly known as Motion Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of DocGo in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of DocGo from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of DocGo in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays began coverage on DocGo in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Finally, began coverage on DocGo in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.38.

DCGO stock traded up $0.48 on Thursday, reaching $8.63. 428,043 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 639,201. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.13. DocGo has a twelve month low of $5.63 and a twelve month high of $11.86.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DCGO. Light Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in DocGo during the 4th quarter worth about $24,282,000. Valor Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DocGo during the 4th quarter worth about $10,054,000. HBK Investments L P purchased a new stake in shares of DocGo during the fourth quarter worth about $9,197,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DocGo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,186,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DocGo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,013,000. 32.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DocGo Company Profile (Get Rating)

Motion Acquisition Corp. has entered into a definitive merger agreement with Ambulnz Inc

