DIRTT Environmental Solutions (TSE:DRT) Hits New 52-Week Low at $1.90

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. (TSE:DRT – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as C$1.90 and last traded at C$1.97, with a volume of 26113 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.98.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$2.21 and its 200-day moving average is C$3.04. The firm has a market cap of C$162.17 million and a P/E ratio of -2.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.27.

About DIRTT Environmental Solutions (TSE:DRT)

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. designs, manufactures, and installs prefabricated interior solutions for use in commercial spaces across various industries and businesses in the United States, Canada, internationally. Its ICE software interior construction software provides end-to-end integration, design, order engineering, manufacturing, and installation services.

