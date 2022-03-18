Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Shares Acquired by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,485 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $3,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DEO. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Diageo by 586.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 309,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,578,000 after purchasing an additional 264,083 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diageo in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,642,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diageo in the 2nd quarter valued at $573,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Diageo by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 11,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,152,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Diageo by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. 9.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Diageo alerts:

DEO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $202.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Diageo from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Diageo from GBX 3,100 ($40.31) to GBX 3,200 ($41.61) in a report on Friday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $954.62.

NYSE DEO traded up $4.49 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $195.34. 523,438 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 413,179. The company has a 50 day moving average of $199.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $201.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Diageo plc has a 52-week low of $163.41 and a 52-week high of $223.14.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $1.5714 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%.

Diageo Company Profile (Get Rating)

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.