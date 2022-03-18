DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 9,270,000 shares, an increase of 21.2% from the February 13th total of 7,650,000 shares. Currently, 6.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,150,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dean Investment Associates LLC grew its position in DHT by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 444,639 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,903,000 after acquiring an additional 60,270 shares during the last quarter. VR Advisory Services Ltd purchased a new stake in DHT in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,260,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in DHT by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 643,638 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,177,000 after buying an additional 169,418 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in DHT by 831.3% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 841,171 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,493,000 after buying an additional 750,848 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in DHT in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.97% of the company’s stock.

DHT traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.72. 22,221 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,994,001. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.76. The company has a market cap of $976.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.00 and a beta of -0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. DHT has a 12-month low of $4.55 and a 12-month high of $7.19.

DHT ( NYSE:DHT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The shipping company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $49.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.83 million. DHT had a negative return on equity of 3.66% and a negative net margin of 3.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that DHT will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. DHT’s dividend payout ratio is currently -100.00%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DHT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DHT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded DHT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.53.

DHT Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of a fleet of crude oil tankers. It operates through its integrated management companies in Monaco, Singapore, and Oslo, Norway. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

