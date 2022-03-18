DFSocial Gaming (DFSG) Market Capitalization Achieves $585,993.18

DFSocial Gaming (DFSG) traded down 6.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 18th. DFSocial Gaming has a total market cap of $585,993.18 and $4,884.00 worth of DFSocial Gaming was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, DFSocial Gaming has traded 15.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One DFSocial Gaming coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0476 or 0.00000118 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About DFSocial Gaming

DFSocial Gaming launched on December 12th, 2020. DFSocial Gaming’s total supply is 18,615,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,321,318 coins. DFSocial Gaming’s official Twitter account is @DFSocial_Gaming

According to CryptoCompare, “DFSocial Team's mission is to develop a value-added token and community-centred product. DFSocial Gaming aims to bring together the services of decentralized finance protocols (staking and farming) and gaming. The long-term vision is a gaming platform with a mobile app, so holders can earn gaming rewards. “

DFSocial Gaming Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DFSocial Gaming directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DFSocial Gaming should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DFSocial Gaming using one of the exchanges listed above.

