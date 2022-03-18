Deutsche Telekom AG (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Deutsche Telekom AG (OTCMKTS:DTEGY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DTEGY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Deutsche Telekom from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Deutsche Telekom from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st.

DTEGY traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $18.74. 88,728 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 225,097. The company has a market cap of $89.23 billion, a PE ratio of 17.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Deutsche Telekom has a one year low of $16.32 and a one year high of $22.23.

Deutsche Telekom AG engages in the provision of telecommunications and information technology services. It operates through the following segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, Group Development, and Group Headquarters and Group Services. The Germany segment comprises fixed-network and mobile activities for consumers and business customers in Germany, as well as telecommunications services for carriers.

