Deutsche eMark (DEM) Tops 1-Day Volume of $2.00

Deutsche eMark (DEM) traded up 22.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 17th. Deutsche eMark has a market cap of $87,048.99 and approximately $2.00 worth of Deutsche eMark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Deutsche eMark has traded up 5.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Deutsche eMark coin can currently be bought for $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ixcoin (IXC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000121 BTC.

PetroDollar (XPD) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000023 BTC.

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Freicoin (FRC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000016 BTC.

StrongHands (SHND) traded down 28.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Version (V) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ARbit (ARB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Acoin (ACOIN) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Zayedcoin (ZYD) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Deutsche eMark Coin Profile

Deutsche eMark (DEM) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. Deutsche eMark’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,653,541 coins. The official website for Deutsche eMark is deutsche-emark.de . Deutsche eMark’s official Twitter account is @Deutsche_eMark and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Deutsche eMark is an open source peer-to-peer digital Internet currency. Deutsche eMark stands for fast and secure payments to anyone around the world who has an eMark Wallet. Therefore no banks are required and the fees are low and simple to understand. “

Deutsche eMark Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Deutsche eMark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Deutsche eMark should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Deutsche eMark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

