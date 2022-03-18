Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY) Target Price to €43.00

Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €44.00 ($48.35) to €43.00 ($47.25) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Sampo Oyj in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued an “underweight” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sampo Oyj currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.00.

SAXPY stock opened at $24.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Sampo Oyj has a 52-week low of $20.18 and a 52-week high of $27.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 1.15.

Sampo Oyj ( OTCMKTS:SAXPY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter.

Sampo Oyj engages in the administration of insurance subsidiaries and management of investment portfolio. It operates through the following segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Life Insurance and Holding Business. The company was founded in 1909 and is headquartered in Helsinki, Finland.

