Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers Eutelsat Communications (OTCMKTS:ETCMY) Price Target to €13.00

Eutelsat Communications (OTCMKTS:ETCMY – Get Rating) had its price target cut by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €13.50 ($14.84) to €13.00 ($14.29) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Barclays decreased their price target on Eutelsat Communications from €13.90 ($15.27) to €13.20 ($14.51) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.10.

Shares of ETCMY opened at $2.67 on Wednesday. Eutelsat Communications has a 1 year low of $2.50 and a 1 year high of $3.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.19.

Eutelsat Communications SA offers satellite-based telecommunication solutions. Its clients includes content and media providers from the private and public sectors such as government agencies, data science firms, fixed, and global mobile broadband markets. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Issy-les-Moulineaux, France.

