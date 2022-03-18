Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:HLE) a €70.00 Price Target

Posted by on Mar 18th, 2022

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €70.00 ($76.92) price target on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:HLEGet Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Warburg Research set a €60.00 ($65.93) target price on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €60.00 ($65.93) price objective on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Nord/LB set a €60.96 ($66.99) price objective on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €60.00 ($65.93) target price on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €61.22 ($67.27).

HLE stock opened at €55.06 ($60.51) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.49, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.04. HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA has a 1 year low of €44.24 ($48.62) and a 1 year high of €68.72 ($75.52). The firm has a market cap of $6.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €61.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of €61.00.

About HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (Get Rating)

HELLA GmbH & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lighting and electronic components and systems for automotive industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Aftermarket, and Special Applications. The Automotive segment offers headlamps, rear combination lamps, car body and interior lighting products, and radomes; and body electronics, energy management, lighting electronics, and steering solutions, as well as driver assistance systems and components, including sensors and engine compartment actuators.

Recommended Stories

Analyst Recommendations for HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:HLE)

Receive News & Ratings for HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.