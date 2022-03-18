Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:HLE) a €70.00 Price Target

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €70.00 ($76.92) price target on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:HLE – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Warburg Research set a €60.00 ($65.93) target price on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €60.00 ($65.93) price objective on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Nord/LB set a €60.96 ($66.99) price objective on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €60.00 ($65.93) target price on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €61.22 ($67.27).

Get HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA alerts:

HLE stock opened at €55.06 ($60.51) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.49, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.04. HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA has a 1 year low of €44.24 ($48.62) and a 1 year high of €68.72 ($75.52). The firm has a market cap of $6.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €61.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of €61.00.

HELLA GmbH & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lighting and electronic components and systems for automotive industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Aftermarket, and Special Applications. The Automotive segment offers headlamps, rear combination lamps, car body and interior lighting products, and radomes; and body electronics, energy management, lighting electronics, and steering solutions, as well as driver assistance systems and components, including sensors and engine compartment actuators.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.