Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) a €42.00 Price Target

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €42.00 ($46.15) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €33.00 ($36.26) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €39.00 ($42.86) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. UBS Group set a €50.00 ($54.95) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Barclays set a €47.00 ($51.65) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €40.00 ($43.96) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €43.79 ($48.12).

ETR G1A opened at €39.00 ($42.86) on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.95 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.64, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average of €40.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of €42.09. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of €31.01 ($34.08) and a 1-year high of €48.55 ($53.35).

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in five divisions, Separation and Flow Technologies, Liquid and Power Technologies, Food and Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Refrigeration Technologies.

