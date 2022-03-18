Destination XL Group (OTCMKTS:DXLG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Destination XL Group (OTCMKTS:DXLG – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Destination XL Group had a return on equity of 154.27% and a net margin of 8.85%. Destination XL Group updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

OTCMKTS DXLG traded up $0.51 on Friday, hitting $5.09. 1,236,118 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 468,173. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.95. Destination XL Group has a 12 month low of $0.66 and a 12 month high of $8.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $321.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 1.61.

Get Destination XL Group alerts:

In related news, CAO John F. Cooney sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $90,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Ujjwal Dhoot sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.48, for a total value of $54,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 20.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Destination XL Group during the third quarter valued at about $82,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Destination XL Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Destination XL Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $101,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Destination XL Group during the third quarter valued at about $132,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Destination XL Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $138,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.24% of the company’s stock.

Destination XL Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Destination XL Group, Inc engages in the retail of specialty products. It offers shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, activewear, suiting, underwear and lounge, shoes, and accessories. It distributes its products under the following brand names: Destination X, DXL, DXL Men’s Apparel, DXL Outlets, Casual Male XL, and Casual Male XL Outlets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Destination XL Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Destination XL Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.