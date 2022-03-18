Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) PT Lowered to $6.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $11.00 to $6.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price points to a potential upside of 20.24% from the stock’s previous close.

DM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Desktop Metal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Benchmark reduced their target price on Desktop Metal from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Cross Research cut Desktop Metal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Desktop Metal in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised Desktop Metal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Desktop Metal has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.75.

Shares of DM opened at $4.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of -5.37 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 9.78, a quick ratio of 9.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.95. Desktop Metal has a 12-month low of $3.25 and a 12-month high of $21.46.

In other Desktop Metal news, Director Leo J. Jr. Hindery sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.06, for a total value of $1,518,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Ric Fulop bought 128,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.08 per share, for a total transaction of $525,708.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 19.25% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Desktop Metal by 498.8% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 6,257 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 5,212 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Desktop Metal in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its position in Desktop Metal by 73.6% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 8,058 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 3,416 shares in the last quarter. Shay Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Desktop Metal in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in Desktop Metal in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. 41.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Desktop Metal, Inc manufactures and sells additive manufacturing solutions for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Production System, an industrial manufacturing solution; Shop System, a turnkey binder jetting platform for machine and job shops; Studio System, an office metal 3D printing system; and Fiber, a desktop 3D printer.

