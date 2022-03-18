Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Rating) will report $0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Denny’s’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.15 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.11. Denny’s posted earnings of $0.01 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1,200%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Denny’s will report full year earnings of $0.70 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.76. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.66 to $0.84. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Denny’s.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The restaurant operator reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $107.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.88 million. Denny’s had a negative return on equity of 37.11% and a net margin of 19.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DENN. StockNews.com cut Denny’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Denny’s in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Denny’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.63.

Shares of NASDAQ DENN traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.49. 235,103 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 479,410. The stock has a market cap of $894.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.65. Denny’s has a 1 year low of $13.33 and a 1 year high of $19.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.39 and a 200 day moving average of $15.51.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Avenir Corp grew its holdings in Denny’s by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Avenir Corp now owns 30,940 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Denny’s by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 60,263 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $964,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the period. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in Denny’s by 6.6% during the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 15,593 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in Denny’s by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 167,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,674,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Denny’s by 0.9% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 141,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. 99.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Denny’s Corp. engages in the operation of restaurants and franchised, and licensed restaurants. It offers offers a wide selection of lunch and dinner items including burgers, sandwiches, salads and skillet entrées, along with an assortment of beverages, appetizers, and desserts. The company was founded by Harold Butler and Richard Jezak in 1953 and is headquartered in Spartanburg, SC.

