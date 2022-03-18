Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $97.42.

Several equities research analysts have commented on DEN shares. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Denbury in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. Tudor Pickering began coverage on Denbury in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $109.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Denbury from $98.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Roth Capital upgraded Denbury from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $78.75 to $87.75 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Denbury in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock.

Get Denbury alerts:

DEN stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $74.22. The company had a trading volume of 7,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 585,952. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.84 and a beta of 3.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $72.13 and a 200 day moving average of $75.09. Denbury has a fifty-two week low of $38.69 and a fifty-two week high of $91.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Denbury ( NYSE:DEN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. Denbury had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The firm had revenue of $361.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Denbury will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DEN. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its position in Denbury by 885.2% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Denbury during the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in Denbury during the third quarter worth approximately $69,000. CSS LLC IL bought a new stake in Denbury during the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in Denbury during the second quarter worth approximately $217,000. 99.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Denbury (Get Rating)

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Denbury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denbury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.