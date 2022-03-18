Delivery Hero (OTCMKTS:DLVHF) Downgraded to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Delivery Hero (OTCMKTS:DLVHF – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on DLVHF. HSBC cut Delivery Hero from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Delivery Hero from €151.00 ($165.93) to €110.00 ($120.88) in a report on Monday, February 7th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Delivery Hero from €160.00 ($175.82) to €153.00 ($168.13) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded shares of Delivery Hero from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Delivery Hero from €174.00 ($191.21) to €171.00 ($187.91) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.20.

DLVHF opened at $45.55 on Wednesday. Delivery Hero has a 52 week low of $39.30 and a 52 week high of $170.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.26.

Delivery Hero SE is a holding company, which engages in the operation of online food ordering portals. It develops an online platform, providing users with information on local restaurants and their delivery services. The firm offers consumers access to online menu cards, order placement, and payment processing applications.

