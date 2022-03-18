Delcath Systems (DCTH) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, March 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.93) per share for the quarter.

Shares of DCTH opened at $5.98 on Friday. Delcath Systems has a fifty-two week low of $5.62 and a fifty-two week high of $20.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.51. The company has a market cap of $43.99 million, a P/E ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 5.80, a current ratio of 6.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DCTH. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delcath Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $114,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Delcath Systems by 70.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 10,400 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Delcath Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delcath Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $405,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Delcath Systems by 1,218.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 43,102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Delcath Systems in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Delcath Systems in a research report on Friday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Delcath Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

Delcath Systems, Inc, an interventional oncology company, focuses on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers in the United States and Europe. The company's lead product candidate is HEPZATO KIT, a melphalan hydrochloride for injection/hepatic delivery system to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver while controlling systemic exposure and associated side effects.

