Delcath Systems (DCTH) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, March 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.93) per share for the quarter.
Shares of DCTH opened at $5.98 on Friday. Delcath Systems has a fifty-two week low of $5.62 and a fifty-two week high of $20.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.51. The company has a market cap of $43.99 million, a P/E ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 5.80, a current ratio of 6.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DCTH. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delcath Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $114,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Delcath Systems by 70.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 10,400 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Delcath Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delcath Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $405,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Delcath Systems by 1,218.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 43,102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.57% of the company’s stock.
Delcath Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)
Delcath Systems, Inc, an interventional oncology company, focuses on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers in the United States and Europe. The company's lead product candidate is HEPZATO KIT, a melphalan hydrochloride for injection/hepatic delivery system to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver while controlling systemic exposure and associated side effects.
