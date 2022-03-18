Dawson James Lowers Crown ElectroKinetics (NASDAQ:CRKN) Price Target to $4.25

Crown ElectroKinetics (NASDAQ:CRKN – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by analysts at Dawson James from $8.50 to $4.25 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Dawson James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 177.78% from the company’s current price.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Crown ElectroKinetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th.
Shares of NASDAQ CRKN opened at $1.53 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.06. Crown ElectroKinetics has a 1-year low of $1.29 and a 1-year high of $5.33. The firm has a market cap of $22.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 0.62.
About Crown ElectroKinetics (Get Rating)
Crown Electrokinetics Corp. focuses on commercializing electrokinetic technology for use in the smart glass market. The company offers electrokinetic film technology for smart or dynamic glass. It develops and sells optical switching films. The company was formerly known as 3D Nanocolor Corp. and changed its name to Crown ElectroKinetics Corp.
