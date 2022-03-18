Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) PT Raised to $115.00

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Credit Suisse Group from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Darling Ingredients from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. UBS Group raised shares of Darling Ingredients from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $107.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $97.67.

NYSE:DAR opened at $74.59 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $12.02 billion, a PE ratio of 19.17 and a beta of 1.09. Darling Ingredients has a 1-year low of $58.70 and a 1-year high of $85.98.

Darling Ingredients ( NYSE:DAR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 20.29%. The company’s revenue was up 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Darling Ingredients will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP John Bullock sold 720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.03, for a total value of $56,901.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DAR. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Darling Ingredients by 362.7% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Darling Ingredients by 2,733.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Darling Ingredients by 93.0% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in Darling Ingredients during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in Darling Ingredients during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

