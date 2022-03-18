Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) Shares Gap Up to $36.80

Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $36.80, but opened at $43.50. Daqo New Energy shares last traded at $39.05, with a volume of 14,032 shares.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut Daqo New Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com raised Daqo New Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Daqo New Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.85.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.83.

Daqo New Energy ( NYSE:DQ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The semiconductor company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $395.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $510.30 million. Daqo New Energy had a return on equity of 48.27% and a net margin of 45.04%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Daqo New Energy Corp. will post 16.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Daqo New Energy by 94.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 489 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Daqo New Energy during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Daqo New Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Daqo New Energy by 52.8% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,183 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Daqo New Energy during the third quarter worth about $97,000. 68.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Daqo New Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of polysilicon products. It involves in the manufacture and sale of polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures, who further process the polysilicon into ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was founded by Guang Fu Xu on November 22, 2007 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

