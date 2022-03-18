Danone S.A. (EPA:BN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Danone S.A. (EPA:BN – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “N/A” by the twelve analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €58.54 ($64.33).

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BN shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a €49.00 ($53.85) target price on shares of Danone in a research note on Thursday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €70.00 ($76.92) price objective on Danone in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €56.00 ($61.54) target price on Danone in a research report on Monday. Berenberg Bank set a €54.00 ($59.34) price objective on Danone in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €64.00 ($70.33) target price on Danone in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th.

Shares of Danone stock traded up €0.32 ($0.35) on Thursday, hitting €53.08 ($58.33). 1,822,589 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,940,000. Danone has a 52 week low of €61.87 ($67.99) and a 52 week high of €72.13 ($79.26). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €54.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of €56.22.

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Actimel, Activia, Alpro, Aptamil, Danette, Danio, Danonino, evian, Nutricia, Nutrilon, Volvic, as well as under the licensed brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

