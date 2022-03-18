Danaos (NYSE:DAC) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Danaos (NYSE:DAC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday.

DAC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Danaos from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Danaos from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $93.00.

Get Danaos alerts:

NYSE DAC opened at $106.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.94. Danaos has a 1-year low of $44.26 and a 1-year high of $107.47.

Danaos ( NYSE:DAC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The shipping company reported $6.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.01 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $215.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.48 million. Danaos had a return on equity of 20.23% and a net margin of 152.70%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.29 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Danaos will post 30.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 16th. This is a positive change from Danaos’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. Danaos’s payout ratio is 5.86%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAC. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Danaos by 1,223.5% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Danaos by 157.1% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 900 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Danaos by 147.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,351 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Danaos in the 3rd quarter worth $105,000. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaos in the 4th quarter worth $202,000. 62.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Danaos Company Profile (Get Rating)

Danaos Corp. engages in the provision of marine and seaborne transportation services. It offers services by operating vessels in the containership sector of the shipping industry. The company was founded by Dimitris Coustas in1972 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Danaos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.