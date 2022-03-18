Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday.

Shares of DAKT stock opened at $4.03 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.61. Daktronics has a twelve month low of $3.78 and a twelve month high of $7.23. The company has a market capitalization of $183.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.78 and a beta of 0.65.

Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.03). Daktronics had a net margin of 0.35% and a return on equity of 1.00%.

In other Daktronics news, CEO Reece A. Kurtenbach purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.02 per share, with a total value of $40,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Daktronics by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,339,803 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,761,000 after buying an additional 187,318 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Daktronics by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,260,248 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,364,000 after buying an additional 220,719 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Daktronics by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,204,144 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,935,000 after buying an additional 32,787 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust increased its position in Daktronics by 70.7% in the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 871,496 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,401,000 after buying an additional 360,922 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Daktronics by 434.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 847,213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,278,000 after buying an additional 688,628 shares during the period. 50.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Daktronics, Inc engages in designing and manufacturing electronic scoreboards, programmable display systems and large screen video displays for sporting, commercial and transportation applications. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Live Events, High School Park and Recreation, Transportation, and International.

