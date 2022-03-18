Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) Chairman David Charles Adams Sells 3,910 Shares of Stock

Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) Chairman David Charles Adams sold 3,910 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.68, for a total value of $565,698.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

David Charles Adams also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 4th, David Charles Adams sold 8,910 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.95, for a total transaction of $1,389,514.50.

On Wednesday, February 16th, David Charles Adams sold 4,262 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.25, for a total transaction of $584,959.50.

Shares of NYSE CW opened at $148.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 1-year low of $111.26 and a 1-year high of $162.98. The company has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.62 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $140.01 and a 200-day moving average of $133.13.

Curtiss-Wright ( NYSE:CW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The aerospace company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $667.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $674.98 million. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.39 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 8.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.94%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CW. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 194.3% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 618 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors own 81.55% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CW. StockNews.com downgraded Curtiss-Wright from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Curtiss-Wright in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Curtiss-Wright from $180.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.

About Curtiss-Wright (Get Rating)

Curtiss-Wright Corp. is a manufacturing and service company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and overhaul of precision components and provides engineered products and services to the aerospace, defense, power generation, and general industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

