Curbstone Financial Management Corp Trims Holdings in Barings Corporate Investors (NYSE:MCI)

Curbstone Financial Management Corp cut its stake in Barings Corporate Investors (NYSE:MCI – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 416,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Barings Corporate Investors comprises about 1.2% of Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings in Barings Corporate Investors were worth $6,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Emfo LLC purchased a new position in Barings Corporate Investors during the third quarter worth about $130,000. Altus Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Barings Corporate Investors during the third quarter worth about $193,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Barings Corporate Investors by 3.8% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 35,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Barings Corporate Investors by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 5,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Barings Corporate Investors by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 52,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Edward P. Grace III acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.66 per share, for a total transaction of $46,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MCI opened at $14.86 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.75. Barings Corporate Investors has a 12-month low of $13.62 and a 12-month high of $16.79.

Babson Capital Corporate Investors trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in a portfolio of privately placed, below-investment grade, long term corporate debt obligations.

