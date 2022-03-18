Curbstone Financial Management Corp Sells 550 Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Curbstone Financial Management Corp decreased its position in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,250 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $1,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Trade Desk during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Trade Desk by 4,140.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 424 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Trade Desk by 542.9% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 450 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Trade Desk by 53.0% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 459 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management raised its holdings in Trade Desk by 71.8% during the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 476 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.84% of the company’s stock.

Trade Desk stock traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $66.35. The stock had a trading volume of 17,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,893,186. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.71 and a 12 month high of $114.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $72.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.17 billion, a PE ratio of 229.51, a P/E/G ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 2.22.

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.14. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 11.51%. The business had revenue of $395.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 29th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price target for the company. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.50.

In other Trade Desk news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 9,633 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.05, for a total value of $713,323.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Eric B. Paley sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.16, for a total value of $623,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,969 shares of company stock worth $1,906,466 over the last 90 days. 10.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Trade Desk, Inc engages in the provision of a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

