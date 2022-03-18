Curbstone Financial Management Corp Increases Holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Curbstone Financial Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,870 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 290 shares during the quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $2,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the third quarter worth $34,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the third quarter worth $44,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 53.6% in the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 232 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the third quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 119.4% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VRSK traded up $6.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $202.41. 1,890,386 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,481,117. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $192.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $207.03. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a one year low of $167.37 and a one year high of $231.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $32.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.85.

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.08. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 31.34% and a net margin of 22.22%. The business had revenue of $766.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. Verisk Analytics’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. This is an increase from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is presently 30.39%.

VRSK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Verisk Analytics in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $216.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $220.25.

In other news, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.66, for a total value of $109,959.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Mark V. Anquillare sold 20,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.06, for a total value of $4,465,868.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,121 shares of company stock worth $5,532,992 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

