Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Sold by Archford Capital Strategies LLC

Archford Capital Strategies LLC reduced its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 60.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,281 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,503 shares during the quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $498,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AGF Investments America Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cummins by 48.1% during the 3rd quarter. AGF Investments America Inc. now owns 78,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,712,000 after purchasing an additional 25,614 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cummins by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 90,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,709,000 after purchasing an additional 4,310 shares in the last quarter. Ally Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 3rd quarter worth $2,246,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cummins by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,248,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,374,000 after purchasing an additional 48,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in shares of Cummins by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CMI traded up $0.15 on Friday, reaching $205.41. 732,566 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,454,132. Cummins Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $189.50 and a fifty-two week high of $274.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $217.50 and a 200 day moving average of $224.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.26 billion, a PE ratio of 14.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.04.

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by ($0.23). Cummins had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The company had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.36 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 17.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Cummins announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, December 14th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.75%.

In related news, VP Christopher C. Clulow sold 285 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.04, for a total transaction of $58,436.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Franklin R. Changdiaz sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.99, for a total transaction of $203,990.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,948 shares of company stock valued at $1,018,276. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CMI shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Cummins from $251.00 to $249.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. UBS Group lowered shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $260.00 to $214.00 in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Cummins from $251.00 to $247.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $246.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cummins currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $270.67.

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

