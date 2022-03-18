CubicFarm Systems (TSE:CUB) Given a C$2.30 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Raymond James set a C$2.30 price objective on CubicFarm Systems (TSE:CUB – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CUB. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of CubicFarm Systems in a research note on Friday, January 28th. They issued a buy rating and a C$2.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of CubicFarm Systems in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

CUB stock opened at C$1.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.27, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 3.82. CubicFarm Systems has a 1 year low of C$0.98 and a 1 year high of C$1.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.12. The firm has a market cap of C$213.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.32.

Cubic is a technology-driven, market-leading provider of integrated solutions that increase situational understanding for transportation, defense C4ISR, and training customers worldwide to decrease urban congestion and improve the militaries’ effectiveness and operational readiness. Its teams innovate to make a positive difference in people’s lives.

