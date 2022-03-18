CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS) Short Interest Down 17.0% in February

CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,320,000 shares, a drop of 17.0% from the February 13th total of 1,590,000 shares. Currently, 4.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 294,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.5 days.

Shares of CSGS stock opened at $64.27 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. CSG Systems International has a twelve month low of $42.58 and a twelve month high of $65.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.56 and a beta of 0.81.

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. CSG Systems International had a return on equity of 20.39% and a net margin of 6.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that CSG Systems International will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. This is an increase from CSG Systems International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. CSG Systems International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

In other CSG Systems International news, CAO David Neil Schaaf sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.53, for a total transaction of $92,295.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in CSG Systems International by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 692,781 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,392,000 after buying an additional 13,658 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in CSG Systems International by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 640,079 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,881,000 after buying an additional 4,020 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in CSG Systems International by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 591,960 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,533,000 after buying an additional 7,935 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in CSG Systems International by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 210,112 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,107,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in CSG Systems International by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 155,943 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,985,000 after buying an additional 19,265 shares during the period. 93.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CSG Systems International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. William Blair assumed coverage on CSG Systems International in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered CSG Systems International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th.

CSG Systems International, Inc engages in providing business support solutions serving the communications industry. It engages in revenue management & digital monetization, customer experience & payment solutions providers. The firm’s solutions and services help companies around the world monetize and digitally enable the customer experience by accurately capturing, managing, generating, and optimizing the interactions and revenues associated with their customers.

